Horatio by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3375

Horatio

We think this is a young Nelson at the bottom of Debs's garden, he does need to be weeded though!

PoJT - Christmas is planned (sort of!!!)
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

JackieR

ace
Beverley ace
Very cool…
August 3rd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I don't know about the weeding- I kind of like the way he's emerging from the ivy. It creates a cool kind of mood.
August 3rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
let nature have him!
August 3rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I like the he is, just trim around his face when the ivy hides him.
August 3rd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
he does look to be a little suspicious hiding in all that greenery. :)
August 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Has Deb been keeping him in the closet?
August 3rd, 2025  
haskar ace
I really like it. It looks like a grandfather playing hide-and-seek with his grandchildren.
August 3rd, 2025  
narayani ace
Great sculpting but could do with a neck and some shoulders.
August 3rd, 2025  
katy ace
He looks fabulous, amidst all that Ivy!

I can’t believe YOU have already planned Christmas! It must be a good feeling though
August 3rd, 2025  
