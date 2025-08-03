Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3375
Horatio
We think this is a young Nelson at the bottom of Debs's garden, he does need to be weeded though!
PoJT - Christmas is planned (sort of!!!)
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
9
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5751
photos
213
followers
89
following
924% complete
View this month »
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
Latest from all albums
3371
3372
1991
3373
1992
3374
3375
1993
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
3rd August 2025 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Very cool…
August 3rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I don't know about the weeding- I kind of like the way he's emerging from the ivy. It creates a cool kind of mood.
August 3rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
let nature have him!
August 3rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I like the he is, just trim around his face when the ivy hides him.
August 3rd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
he does look to be a little suspicious hiding in all that greenery. :)
August 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Has Deb been keeping him in the closet?
August 3rd, 2025
haskar
ace
I really like it. It looks like a grandfather playing hide-and-seek with his grandchildren.
August 3rd, 2025
narayani
ace
Great sculpting but could do with a neck and some shoulders.
August 3rd, 2025
katy
ace
He looks fabulous, amidst all that Ivy!
I can’t believe YOU have already planned Christmas! It must be a good feeling though
August 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I can’t believe YOU have already planned Christmas! It must be a good feeling though