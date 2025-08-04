Previous
Quick Kids, That Human'll Throw Food by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3376

Quick Kids, That Human'll Throw Food

I didn't and she paddled away disappointed!

Storm Florris means no awning or sun canopy, and we'll probably lower lid as the gusts are getting stronger! Stay safe all of you in Scotland and up north!
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
924% complete

Shutterbug
Terrific capture of the swan family.
August 4th, 2025  
Gillian Brown
Aawww
August 4th, 2025  
Anne
“Get in the queue kids”! Lovely catch Jackie
August 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Ha ha, like the queueing system!
August 4th, 2025  
Corinne C
So sweet
August 4th, 2025  
Zilli~
Delightful
August 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Cute trio. What is it with you and storms.
August 4th, 2025  
Dixie Goode
Awe! This is so sweet.
August 4th, 2025  
Monica
Great shot and caption
August 4th, 2025  
