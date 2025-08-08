Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3380
Phallic Phlower
Only non-grandchild photo taken today. Finally got an into the sun photo for photography course. A spiky purple bloom in daughter's garden. We think it's a liatra spicitta
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5759
photos
213
followers
89
following
926% complete
View this month »
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
Latest from all albums
3376
1994
1995
3377
3378
1996
3379
3380
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
8th August 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
william wooderson
ace
Fav!! It looks like a furry vibrator :-D
August 8th, 2025
katy
ace
Beautiful light and detail that would’ve been perfect for the back lit photo challenge you had recently.
August 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice lighting.
August 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close