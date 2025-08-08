Previous
Phallic Phlower by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3380

Phallic Phlower

Only non-grandchild photo taken today. Finally got an into the sun photo for photography course. A spiky purple bloom in daughter's garden. We think it's a liatra spicitta
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details

william wooderson ace
Fav!! It looks like a furry vibrator :-D
August 8th, 2025  
katy ace
Beautiful light and detail that would’ve been perfect for the back lit photo challenge you had recently.
August 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice lighting.
August 8th, 2025  
