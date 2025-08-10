Bedecked Bridge

When I drove home there were people standing sentinel on the bridge looking out over the motorway. Popped up later to see what they were doing, but they'd all gone. I think it's to bring awareness and to remember those who have died here by suicide, there's a wreath and a small banner with social media links to 'United Minds'.



Whatever their cause, they've taken the time to use plastic cable ties to affix real and nylon/plastic flowers, left glass jars with crisps and plastic water bottles in them and tied nylon streamers. What is annoying is they won't take the time to return to take it all down when the flowers rot and the plastic degrades, leaving an eyesore and that to me is a curse of our modern age.



The DarkRoom this week are using Leading Lines in their photography - do please join in