Previous
Bedecked Bridge by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3382

Bedecked Bridge

When I drove home there were people standing sentinel on the bridge looking out over the motorway. Popped up later to see what they were doing, but they'd all gone. I think it's to bring awareness and to remember those who have died here by suicide, there's a wreath and a small banner with social media links to 'United Minds'.

Whatever their cause, they've taken the time to use plastic cable ties to affix real and nylon/plastic flowers, left glass jars with crisps and plastic water bottles in them and tied nylon streamers. What is annoying is they won't take the time to return to take it all down when the flowers rot and the plastic degrades, leaving an eyesore and that to me is a curse of our modern age.

The DarkRoom this week are using Leading Lines in their photography - do please join in
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
926% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Nicely captured...it's a lovely memorial, but they should have someone in charge of taking it down
August 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@linnypinny the lampposts on the roads to the local crematorium are all tied up with fading tatty ribbons, it really annoys me.
August 10th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Gosh. A powerful image taking into account all you've said...
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact