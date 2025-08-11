Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3383
Red Hot Chilli Peppers?
My poor tomato and chilli plants have struggled with the heat and lack of water whilst I've been away so much.
These just fell off the plant today when I watered it. I'll get Him to judge where on the Scoville Scale they sit, before I test one out
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5762
photos
213
followers
89
following
926% complete
View this month »
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
Latest from all albums
3377
3378
1996
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
11th August 2025 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
They look gorgeous and give you a beautiful subject. Clever of you to let him test them, though!
August 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Maybe they’ll taste great! just a little smaller
August 11th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
Wonderful colorful subject. Yes—smart lady—get him to judge.
August 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close