Red Hot Chilli Peppers? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Red Hot Chilli Peppers?

My poor tomato and chilli plants have struggled with the heat and lack of water whilst I've been away so much.

These just fell off the plant today when I watered it. I'll get Him to judge where on the Scoville Scale they sit, before I test one out
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy
They look gorgeous and give you a beautiful subject. Clever of you to let him test them, though!
August 11th, 2025  
Beverley
Maybe they’ll taste great! just a little smaller
August 11th, 2025  
Mary Siegle
Wonderful colorful subject. Yes—smart lady—get him to judge.
August 11th, 2025  
