Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3384
Italian Hearth Bread
Better known as focaccia.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5763
photos
212
followers
89
following
927% complete
View this month »
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
Latest from all albums
3378
1996
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
12th August 2025 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
beautiful presentation… so pretty and yummy looking
August 12th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That looks delicious and it is beautifully presented.
August 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close