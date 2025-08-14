Highway Maintenance - Road Closed, More Holes!

Lots of digging and drilling as access to the street is restricted so it gets some highway maintenance.



No sooner than the tar-mac is set, the cable company, waterboard, sewers, gas mains, electricity board will come along in quick succession to dig it up.



Anyone remember the beer advertisement which had all the companies working together in a hole (and final company editted out as it caused offence)??