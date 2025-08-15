Sign up
Photo 3387
Our most beautiful predator in the British Isles. Boy they're fast, flighty and fickle!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5767
photos
211
followers
90
following
927% complete
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
1997
3387
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
15th August 2025 11:56am
money shot!
