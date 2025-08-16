Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3388
Illusion of Reality for Final Image
View of a kingfisher from the hide.
Full 370mm zoom, high iso for a fast shutter speed.
Cropped, sharpened, exposure upped, saturation downed, denoised and almost totally rescued.
Photography is all about illusions as well as reality
One for 52 week challenge -illusion
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5769
photos
212
followers
90
following
928% complete
View this month »
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
Latest from all albums
3383
3384
3385
3386
1997
3387
1998
3388
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w33
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely little bird on a stick.
August 16th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
exactly what the judge in my head said!!!
August 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close