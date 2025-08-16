Previous
Illusion of Reality for Final Image by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3388

Illusion of Reality for Final Image

View of a kingfisher from the hide.
Full 370mm zoom, high iso for a fast shutter speed.
Cropped, sharpened, exposure upped, saturation downed, denoised and almost totally rescued.

Photography is all about illusions as well as reality

One for 52 week challenge -illusion
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely little bird on a stick.
August 16th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@wakelys exactly what the judge in my head said!!!
August 16th, 2025  
