Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3389
Autumn's Bounty in August!
7 large and 3 miniature jars of Apple and Blackberry Jelly made before the heat of the day started.
My kitchen resembled a massacre site as I'd dripped sticky, dark red juice over every surface, the floor and cooker hob.
Nothing was wasted. The sticky, surface scum was skimmed off and added to the sieved pulp to sweeten it for a crumble to be made.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5770
photos
212
followers
90
following
928% complete
View this month »
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
Latest from all albums
3384
3385
3386
1997
3387
1998
3388
3389
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th August 2025 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
can't make any more jams used all my jars up
Annie D
ace
oooh yum
lovely still life too
August 17th, 2025
narayani
ace
Looks like a proper cook book photo! Wonderful still life. Great lighting.
August 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
lovely still life too