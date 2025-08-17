Previous
Autumn's Bounty in August! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3389

Autumn's Bounty in August!

7 large and 3 miniature jars of Apple and Blackberry Jelly made before the heat of the day started.

My kitchen resembled a massacre site as I'd dripped sticky, dark red juice over every surface, the floor and cooker hob.

Nothing was wasted. The sticky, surface scum was skimmed off and added to the sieved pulp to sweeten it for a crumble to be made.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Annie D ace
oooh yum
lovely still life too
August 17th, 2025  
narayani ace
Looks like a proper cook book photo! Wonderful still life. Great lighting.
August 17th, 2025  
