Autumn's Bounty in August!

7 large and 3 miniature jars of Apple and Blackberry Jelly made before the heat of the day started.



My kitchen resembled a massacre site as I'd dripped sticky, dark red juice over every surface, the floor and cooker hob.



Nothing was wasted. The sticky, surface scum was skimmed off and added to the sieved pulp to sweeten it for a crumble to be made.