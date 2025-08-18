Sign up
Photo 3390
Remains
Everyone else is posting lovely blooms of Japanese anemones
PoJT I've found the back button focus on the camera, now need to learn how to hold heavy macro lens steady.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
18th August 2025 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wabi sabi
Beverley
ace
Beautiful fluffiness & curviness…
August 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Still lovely and super textures.
August 18th, 2025
