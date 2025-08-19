Previous
Curled for World Photography Day by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3391

Curled for World Photography Day

I love bokeh and very shallow depth of field. I prefer to take my time doing indoor photos as opposed to outdoor ones, which are usually quick point and shoots.

This was unusually difficult as the frequency of the lights caused strobing on my sensor so setting the shutter speed to counteract it was interesting. Here's my offering for World Photography Day. 365ers are invited to join in by taking a favourite scene/genre/theme and tagging photos taken today wpd-2025. Of course my other favourite subject is The Lodger Cat and she's over on The Darkroom!!

19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

JackieR


@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
929% complete

Photo Details

Beverley
Brilliant
August 19th, 2025  
william wooderson
My eyes are popping out! Fav.
August 19th, 2025  
Zilli~
Nice one
August 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely light, colours and bokeh.
August 19th, 2025  
