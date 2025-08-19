Curled for World Photography Day

I love bokeh and very shallow depth of field. I prefer to take my time doing indoor photos as opposed to outdoor ones, which are usually quick point and shoots.
This was unusually difficult as the frequency of the lights caused strobing on my sensor so setting the shutter speed to counteract it was interesting. Here's my offering for World Photography Day. 365ers are invited to join in by taking a favourite scene/genre/theme and tagging photos taken today wpd-2025. Of course my other favourite subject is The Lodger Cat and she's over on The Darkroom!!