Previous
Reptile by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3392

Reptile

The shopping centre has put on activities for children over the summer holidays. Today it was learning about reptiles, and this one was passed, gently, from lap to lap. There were a couple of snakes and other lizardy creatures in glass tanks
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
929% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Wow, stunning capture
August 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking creature.
August 20th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
That is an attractive fellow. He looks sort of like an iguana but more golden and less green than the ones I am used to seeing.
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact