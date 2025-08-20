Sign up
Previous
Photo 3392
Reptile
The shopping centre has put on activities for children over the summer holidays. Today it was learning about reptiles, and this one was passed, gently, from lap to lap. There were a couple of snakes and other lizardy creatures in glass tanks
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
20th August 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, stunning capture
August 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking creature.
August 20th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
That is an attractive fellow. He looks sort of like an iguana but more golden and less green than the ones I am used to seeing.
August 20th, 2025
