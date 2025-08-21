Previous
One Didn't Quite Make It!!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3393

One Didn't Quite Make It!!!

My poor Japanese anemones drop their petals so readily.

PoJT - three kingfisher sightings, but no alighting on branches.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
