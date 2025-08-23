Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3395
One Of Many I Own
Mainly black for this week's 52 prompt
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments: 3
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
23rd August 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w34
Zilli~
ace
Follow-the-leader inspiring
August 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I wonder what’s in your little black book.
August 23rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
boring notes from Karah's courses and on line tutorials. Looking back some useful information I really should utilise!!
@zilli
dreading next week's white on white!!!
August 23rd, 2025
@zilli dreading next week's white on white!!!