Photo 3397
New Moon over Corfu
Another beautiful sunset
Apologies for lack of commenting - I am looking but WiFi coverage is sparse.
PoJT - a lovely gentle 3 hour sail, until the wind dropped
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
jackie-greece
