Previous
New Moon over Corfu by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3397

New Moon over Corfu

Another beautiful sunset

Apologies for lack of commenting - I am looking but WiFi coverage is sparse.

PoJT - a lovely gentle 3 hour sail, until the wind dropped
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
930% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact