Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3399
Dawn over Albania From Kassiopia Castle
Walked up to the ruined castle to find a huge olive grove in what would have been its courtyard.
PoJT a gentle day, a short but brisk sail (5+kn) and now anchored in a bay on Orthoni Island. 5 dolphins spotted in the distance
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5785
photos
212
followers
91
following
931% complete
View this month »
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
Latest from all albums
3395
2001
3396
2002
3397
3398
2003
3399
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
27th August 2025 5:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jackie-greece
Shutterbug
ace
It sounds like a beautiful vacation. Beautiful capture.
August 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close