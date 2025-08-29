Sign up
Photo 3401
Little Chapel
Ericousa is a tiny island north of Corfu. It has a helipad, and this tiny chapel is on the steep walk up to it to view the sunset.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
jackie-greece
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful little chapel and scene.
August 29th, 2025
