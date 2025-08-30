Previous
Watching The Sky Darken by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Watching The Sky Darken

This couple were enjoying an ice-cream whilst watching yachts race into the harbour before the storm arrived

Some good sailing today, but wind was on the nose and with rough seas we had to give in to the engine to get to Pertiti for a berth.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

