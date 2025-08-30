Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3402
Watching The Sky Darken
This couple were enjoying an ice-cream whilst watching yachts race into the harbour before the storm arrived
Some good sailing today, but wind was on the nose and with rough seas we had to give in to the engine to get to Pertiti for a berth.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5791
photos
212
followers
91
following
932% complete
View this month »
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
Latest from all albums
2003
3399
3400
2004
3401
2005
3402
2006
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
30th August 2025 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jackie-greece
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close