Sunrise Reflected by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3403

Sunrise Reflected

After last night's torrential storm I wasn't expecting the promised sunrise to be beautiful. Lots of puddles on the quay.

All my clothes and the bedding that got soaked last night are now drying in the warm sunshine and breeze.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Gorgeous. Hope you get it all dry!
August 31st, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
Sounds like the weather has given you some bother - hope all dries out quickl. This shot if definately a degree of compensation!
August 31st, 2025  
Diana
Stunning capture and reflections.
August 31st, 2025  
