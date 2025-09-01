Previous
We Heard Them Before Seeing Them by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3404

We Heard Them Before Seeing Them

We're in Parga a hotspot for watersports like paragliding, waterskiing and doughnutting
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
932% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact