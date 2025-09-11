Previous
Dropped It! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3414

Dropped It!

One for my get pushed to capture speed. This female kingfisher was very fast and I did a lot of fiddling with settings to get the few successes I did get out of the 450+ I took (many of which were of the empty pond!)

11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the lucky fish that got away.
September 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact