Previous
Photo 3414
Dropped It!
One for my get pushed to capture speed. This female kingfisher was very fast and I did a lot of fiddling with settings to get the few successes I did get out of the 450+ I took (many of which were of the empty pond!)
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
1
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
11th September 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kingfisher
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-684
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the lucky fish that got away.
September 11th, 2025
