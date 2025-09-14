Previous
Snuggled Up by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3417

Snuggled Up

He did offer to put on the heating! I was warm snuggled in my blanket so declined.

PoJT - laundry basket totally emptied ( bathroom looks like a laundry!)
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
936% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
cozy looking image. He is so thoughtful♥
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact