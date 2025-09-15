Previous
Camping with Friends by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Camping with Friends

Found a table cloth and I'm doing paella
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

JackieR

Anne ace
Impressive! We haven’t ventured to outdoor cooking!
September 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
Yummy
September 15th, 2025  
