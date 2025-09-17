Sign up
Previous
Photo 3420
Acorns
Seems to be a glut of these this year. Autumn has definitely arrived
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5826
photos
211
followers
91
following
936% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th September 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Often meaning you're going to have a cold winter. But maybe not when they are green.
September 17th, 2025
