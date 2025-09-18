Previous
Before the Muddy Walk by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3421

Before the Muddy Walk

The site is very sandy, it's been a 24/7 job to keep the wet sand out of the van and awning (so I haven't!).
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

JackieR

Photo Details

katy ace
We need an after shot if this is the before! I like the simplicity of it though
September 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
I agree with Katy. This is the before shot? Nice and sharp image.
September 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
