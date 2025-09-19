Sign up
Photo 3422
Fly Agaric
I've never seen so many of these fungi together before.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
19th September 2025 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toadstool
,
fungi
,
fly agaric
