Previous
Photo 3423
The Crown of Denmark
Went to a matinee of Hamlet, this is how the stage was set as we took our seats.
Fabulous set, sound and lighting, a large cast who all did great acting- and to Sue's right a man snoring.
I did doze off a couple of times in the first half, waking myself up as my head nodded.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5831
photos
211
followers
91
following
937% complete
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
2019
2020
3420
2021
3421
2022
3422
3423
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
20th September 2025 2:11pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Hasn't to add the sleeping man was nothing to do with me.
Great performance.
Great performance.
September 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a brilliant opening set
September 20th, 2025
narayani
ace
Great set and photo of
September 20th, 2025
Great performance.