The Crown of Denmark by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
The Crown of Denmark

Went to a matinee of Hamlet, this is how the stage was set as we took our seats.
Fabulous set, sound and lighting, a large cast who all did great acting- and to Sue's right a man snoring.

I did doze off a couple of times in the first half, waking myself up as my head nodded.
Susan Wakely ace
Hasn’t to add the sleeping man was nothing to do with me.
Great performance.
September 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a brilliant opening set
September 20th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great set and photo of
September 20th, 2025  
