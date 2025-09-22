Previous
I Went Scrumping by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3425

I Went Scrumping

Next door's apple tree hangs over our garden. I picked the apples on our side to make spiced apple muffins which I'll share with them.

PoJT - emergency dentist appointment made for 8th October (But if broken molar becomes more painful, bleeds or swollen and infected to call again for a really emergency apt!)
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
938% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I love this. Was just apple picking and made apfelkuchen and today at 10:30 I have an appointment for my broken molar. Your photo resembles a bonsai. It’s lovely.
September 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact