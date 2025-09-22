Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3425
I Went Scrumping
Next door's apple tree hangs over our garden. I picked the apples on our side to make spiced apple muffins which I'll share with them.
PoJT - emergency dentist appointment made for 8th October (But if broken molar becomes more painful, bleeds or swollen and infected to call again for a really emergency apt!)
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5834
photos
211
followers
91
following
938% complete
View this month »
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
Latest from all albums
2021
3421
2022
3422
3423
2023
3424
3425
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
22nd September 2025 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dixie Goode
ace
I love this. Was just apple picking and made apfelkuchen and today at 10:30 I have an appointment for my broken molar. Your photo resembles a bonsai. It’s lovely.
September 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close