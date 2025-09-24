Previous
Gourds in the Style of Saroff by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Gourds in the Style of Saroff

I was inspired by the work of Suzanne Saroff and had a lovely play with my very old, treasured Dartington Crystal glasses and some inedible gourds I purchased

To see more of my crystal collection pop over to The DarkRoom where we're playing with distorting through glass (or diffraction)
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy ace
I like the clarity, the simplicity of subject, and the distortions.
September 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice distorted effect.
September 24th, 2025  
Anne ace
Fab result Jackie
September 24th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I think you did a good job of copying the style. Nicely done.
September 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful results… very cool
September 24th, 2025  
