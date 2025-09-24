Sign up
Previous
Photo 3427
Gourds in the Style of Saroff
I was inspired by the work of
Suzanne Saroff
and had a lovely play with my very old, treasured Dartington Crystal glasses and some inedible gourds I purchased
To see more of my crystal collection pop over to
The DarkRoom
where we're playing with distorting through glass (or diffraction)
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
5
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5837
photos
212
followers
91
following
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
3422
3423
2023
3424
3425
3426
2024
3427
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
24th September 2025 4:09pm
Tags
crystal
,
autumn
,
still life
,
gourds
,
diffraction
,
darkroom-distort
katy
ace
I like the clarity, the simplicity of subject, and the distortions.
September 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice distorted effect.
September 24th, 2025
Anne
ace
Fab result Jackie
September 24th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I think you did a good job of copying the style. Nicely done.
September 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful results… very cool
September 24th, 2025
