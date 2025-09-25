Previous
In the Summerhouse by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
In the Summerhouse

We went for a walk, but were waylaid by a trip to the cafe!

Darkroom is doing distortion through glass and the shadow works for the prompt.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Anne
Oh yes, great spot!
September 25th, 2025  
Beverley
Fabulous
September 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Nice shadows.
September 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Well spotted!
September 25th, 2025  
