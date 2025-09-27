Previous
Vandal by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3430

Vandal

Took some friends to find the fly agaric city. It's mostly not there now, but many more isolated ones popped up.

My friend couldn't see the point of taking my camera club with me!
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

