Photo 3431
Unofficial Sign it's Winterising
The Lodger Cat sleeps in her tartan bed underneath the (switched off) radiator. She also sleeps for 23.5 hours a day instead of 23
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5843
photos
213
followers
91
following
940% complete
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
2024
3427
2025
3428
3429
2026
3430
3431
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
28th September 2025 11:56am
Tags
olive
Brian
ace
As all cats should!
September 28th, 2025
