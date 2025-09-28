Previous
Unofficial Sign it's Winterising by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Unofficial Sign it's Winterising

The Lodger Cat sleeps in her tartan bed underneath the (switched off) radiator. She also sleeps for 23.5 hours a day instead of 23
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

JackieR

Brian ace
As all cats should!
September 28th, 2025  
