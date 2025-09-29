Sign up
Photo 3432
Feather Duster Feather
We have visitors planned, that's the cue to remove cobwebs. Now I know my cousins won't look up and be judgemental - but now I've told one of them, she's said she's going to look very carefully. I'm off to do her bedroom again!!
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
ac-thompson
katy
ace
Lol! I get it! Beautifully simple, subject, and composition. FAV.
September 29th, 2025
