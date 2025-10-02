Previous
Photo Walk Photogger by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3435

Photo Walk Photogger

Our photowalk today was themed around long exposure to capture "ghosts" as people moved. As you can see, one person was statue still!!
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
941% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact