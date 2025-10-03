Sign up
Previous
Photo 3436
Foggy Ice Cream Anyone?
We usually stop off at the farm shop cafe en route to daughter's. The fog was so thick, we couldn't see the cafe garden, never mind Lyme Bay in the distance
PoJT - gorgeous hugs when we arrived.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5853
photos
212
followers
91
following
941% complete
View this month »
