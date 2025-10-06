Previous
Stand Like That Nana! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3439

Stand Like That Nana!

I let L use my camera, with supervision from his mummy, and he got us to pose with The Gruffallo after we'd been on the Stick Man trail.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact