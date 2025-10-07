Previous
Looking Up the Trouser Legs! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Looking Up the Trouser Legs!

The Spinnaker Tower on a cloudless day. Looking down view is here earlier this year.

PoJT a magical tour of the Marines School of Music which ended with a short display by 5 members of the Corps of Drums.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely taken! Love it up there. Love standing on the glass panel looking down while my knees wobble LOL
October 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oof that's high!
October 7th, 2025  
