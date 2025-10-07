Sign up
Previous
Photo 3440
Looking Up the Trouser Legs!
The Spinnaker Tower on a cloudless day. Looking down view is
here
earlier this year.
PoJT a magical tour of the Marines School of Music which ended with a short display by 5 members of the Corps of Drums.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
365
motorola edge 50 pro
7th October 2025 11:41am
Tags
look at that sky
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely taken! Love it up there. Love standing on the glass panel looking down while my knees wobble LOL
October 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oof that's high!
October 7th, 2025
