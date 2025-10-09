Previous
Wabi Sabi Posy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3442

Wabi Sabi Posy

This time of year doesn't hold many happy memories for both our families. But 38 years ago today was, for Him and me, an island of happiness in the ocean grief we were experiencing.

9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
