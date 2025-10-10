Sign up
Photo 3443
Fisherman on Fisherman's Walk
So many people fishing in the harbour, apparently there's a glut of bass. Never seen an actual fisherman fishing on the walk.
The walk dates back to when Emsworth had a thriving oyster trade and went to a man-made island where harvested oysters were stored for 2 high tides before being sold.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
emsworth
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
October 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good BW
October 10th, 2025
