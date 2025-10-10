Previous
Fisherman on Fisherman's Walk by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3443

Fisherman on Fisherman's Walk

So many people fishing in the harbour, apparently there's a glut of bass. Never seen an actual fisherman fishing on the walk.

The walk dates back to when Emsworth had a thriving oyster trade and went to a man-made island where harvested oysters were stored for 2 high tides before being sold.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
October 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good BW
October 10th, 2025  
