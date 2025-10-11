Sign up
Previous
Photo 3444
The Spying Room
Went to a lovely London pub on the north bank. The Spying Room looks out onto the MI5 building (the one M sees blown up in a James Bond film). There's photos of spies adorning the walls. Fabulous pie and mash and sunshine streaming in
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Phil Sandford
ace
Jak - Bond works abroad, so he’s MI6 and it’s Vauxhall Cross. MI5, the home SIS, is in another building, Thames House.
October 11th, 2025
