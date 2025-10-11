Previous
The Spying Room by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3444

The Spying Room

Went to a lovely London pub on the north bank. The Spying Room looks out onto the MI5 building (the one M sees blown up in a James Bond film). There's photos of spies adorning the walls. Fabulous pie and mash and sunshine streaming in
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
943% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Jak - Bond works abroad, so he’s MI6 and it’s Vauxhall Cross. MI5, the home SIS, is in another building, Thames House.
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact