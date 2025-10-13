Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3446
Chocolate Orange Breakfast Toast
Oops nearly missed the prompt for week41. This is Greek chocolate spread with my marmalade. Diabetes on a plate to start my day!
Should have done my friend's rocky road yesterday, then it could have been tagged for her current bld challenge - snacks.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5872
photos
211
followers
88
following
944% complete
View this month »
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
Latest from all albums
3442
3443
2036
3444
2037
2038
3445
3446
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
13th October 2025 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w41
katy
ace
One of the yummiest looking flat lays I have ever seen!
October 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Nice capture
October 13th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Yummy
October 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close