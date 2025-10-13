Previous
Chocolate Orange Breakfast Toast by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3446

Chocolate Orange Breakfast Toast

Oops nearly missed the prompt for week41. This is Greek chocolate spread with my marmalade. Diabetes on a plate to start my day!

Should have done my friend's rocky road yesterday, then it could have been tagged for her current bld challenge - snacks.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
944% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
One of the yummiest looking flat lays I have ever seen!
October 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Nice capture
October 13th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Yummy
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact