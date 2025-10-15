Previous
HMS Warrior by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3448

HMS Warrior

A Victorian iron clad warship that towers over the Historic Dockyard. She never fired a shot in anger from her canons or guns.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
944% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Impressive looking.
October 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact