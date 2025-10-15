Sign up
Previous
Photo 3448
HMS Warrior
A Victorian iron clad warship that towers over the Historic Dockyard. She never fired a shot in anger from her canons or guns.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5876
photos
211
followers
88
following
944% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
1
365
ILCE-6700
14th October 2025 9:58am
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressive looking.
October 15th, 2025
