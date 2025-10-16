Distressed Sunflowers

My get pushed challenge was to look back on recent 'snapshot' photos I've been disappointed with and have another go taking the care I used to do a few years ago.
Whilst this image isn't an exact replica of this the main subject is, that of wabi sabi and distressed flowers.
My problems started early, He threw away my dried out, to him dead, sunflowers so I had to go bin diving. I then had to iron the backcloth, those who know me well know I DO NOT IRON!
Once my studio was tidied up, to reach my table, and the flowers were set up I faffed about experimenting with settings, lighting and composition, I even used tweezers to place some of the petals.
After 8 shots I am pleased with what I got. A fairly dynamic diagonal, leading to the petals and pollen, but a bit of foreground interest. I wanted a long depth of field with no soft focus areas, which I think I managed. I don't like the shadow of the curve at the rear as I feel it leads the eye too much from the subject (get me sounding like a club judge!)
I really enjoyed reading your post about how much care and thought you put into this shot. I didn't realize how much work it took to produce something like this!!
Well done and A FAV!