About to Bite by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
About to Bite

We stopped for a wee and and a snackette en route to our daughter.

He was (fairly) happy to help out my friend (colleague) and pause for a (very quick) photo, so I can tag for the BLD challenge
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh that is SO wrong.......jam first, cream second....... the age old fight!
October 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@casablanca it's a cheese scone, whipped cream cheese and a scrumptious tomato relish. And it's in the correct order of layers 🤓😂
October 17th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great food shot.
I’m a plain scone, jam first, then cream kinda girl.
October 17th, 2025  
