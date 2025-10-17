Sign up
Previous
Photo 3450
About to Bite
We stopped for a wee and and a snackette en route to our daughter.
He was (fairly) happy to help out my friend (colleague) and pause for a (very quick) photo, so I can tag for the BLD challenge
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
bld-43
bld-43
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh that is SO wrong.......jam first, cream second....... the age old fight!
October 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
it's a cheese scone, whipped cream cheese and a scrumptious tomato relish. And it's in the correct order of layers 🤓😂
October 17th, 2025
narayani
ace
Great food shot.
I’m a plain scone, jam first, then cream kinda girl.
October 17th, 2025
I’m a plain scone, jam first, then cream kinda girl.