Previous
Photo 3453
Hundreds and Thousands on a Bauble
We visited Christmas (in October 😲😲!!!!) today and had great fun handling and inspecting naff and tasteful decorations.
O. was very taken with the pink ones covered with hundreds and thousands. There were cakes, canes, ice creams and these balls.
This week's prompt is hundreds and thousands, now I don't need to go out and buy some!
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5885
photos
211
followers
88
following
946% complete
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
2040
3450
2041
3451
3452
2042
2043
3453
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
20th October 2025 11:01am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w43
Beverley
ace
Well spotted
October 20th, 2025
