Hundreds and Thousands on a Bauble by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hundreds and Thousands on a Bauble

We visited Christmas (in October 😲😲!!!!) today and had great fun handling and inspecting naff and tasteful decorations.

O. was very taken with the pink ones covered with hundreds and thousands. There were cakes, canes, ice creams and these balls.

This week's prompt is hundreds and thousands, now I don't need to go out and buy some!
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

JackieR

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Well spotted
October 20th, 2025  
