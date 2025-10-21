Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3454
I'd Rather
My get pushed was to make a still life with a quote.
This cardboard model was in a classroom and I read the quote at Tate Britain last week.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5886
photos
211
followers
88
following
946% complete
View this month »
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
Latest from all albums
3450
2041
3451
3452
2042
2043
3453
3454
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
21st October 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-690
JackieR
ace
@farmreporter
this ok??
October 21st, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Love this!
October 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close