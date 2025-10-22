Sign up
Previous
Photo 3455
Nine Rows Done
I have eight bobbins of wool in little bags and a whole ball and it's taking upwards of 20 minutes to crochet a row of 120 stitches.
27 rows left to complete last week's panel of the Christmas blanket.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5887
photos
211
followers
88
following
946% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
22nd October 2025 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Marloes
ace
Wonderful! Quite a job!
October 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh it’s coming along nicely.
October 22nd, 2025
narayani
ace
Looking forward to seeing it finished
October 22nd, 2025
Anne
ace
Oh wow, well done you!
October 22nd, 2025
