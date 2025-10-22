Previous
Nine Rows Done by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3455

Nine Rows Done

I have eight bobbins of wool in little bags and a whole ball and it's taking upwards of 20 minutes to crochet a row of 120 stitches.
27 rows left to complete last week's panel of the Christmas blanket.

22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
946% complete

Marloes ace
Wonderful! Quite a job!
October 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh it’s coming along nicely.
October 22nd, 2025  
narayani ace
Looking forward to seeing it finished
October 22nd, 2025  
Anne ace
Oh wow, well done you!
October 22nd, 2025  
