Previous
Photo 3459
Teeny Tiny
The only photo I took that wasn't if L today. This little fungi was under the slide in the play-park
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Zilli~
ace
Like the patterns on it
October 26th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the details and noticing it hiding under the slide.
October 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
fab
October 26th, 2025
