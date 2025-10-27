Sign up
Photo 3460
Last of the Season
Stroll in the local woods and we found this straggling specimen on the side of the footpath.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
27th October 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly agaric
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this
October 27th, 2025
Anne
ace
Lovely, missed them all this year
October 27th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool capture. I love the colors.
October 27th, 2025
